MGM casino competitor to build new $80M expo center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A big announcement Thursday from MGM Springfield’s competition.

Mohegan Sun announced they will build an $80-million exposition center at their flagship Connecticut casino. Slated to open next summer, it will be about 240,000 square feet of extra space.

“That sounds pretty interesting over there,” said Daniel Soto-Topar of Springfield. “People will have to go check that out. I just feel like its way too much casino for everybody. But people are going to spend their money. I am going to spend my money. Hopefully it will bring some good stuff to Springfield.”

MGM Springfield declined to comment on Mohegan’s expansion plans. Mohegan and Foxwoods also plan to open a joint venture casino in East Windsor to compete with MGM.

People told 22News they worry it will saturate the gaming market. “I think this is about money. It’s strictly about that. Everyone wants to make money. They wouldn’t be out here if they didn’t think they could make money. They are going to do anything that’s possible to make that money,” said Springfield resident William Cruz.

MGM Springfield is calling their nearly $1-billion casino, “The renaissance of a great American downtown.” 22News talked to people who say, it may be what the city needs, but it’s not what the people need. “What about the seniors? What about the little people? This is not for us. This is for the big people,” remarked Michael Wilson of Springfield.

Mohegan Sun’s new expo center will feature a new ballroom and meeting place. Mohegan and Foxwoods admit they would lose lots of jobs and revenue if MGM were to open without further competition.