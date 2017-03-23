Massachusetts man convicted of 3 murders 15 years ago re-sentenced

(CNN) – A man convicted decades ago in the murders of a pregnant mother and two children — will have to wait 15 more years before he’s eligible for parole.

Elizabeth Morgan Williams, Priscilla Gustafson’s sister, said, “As a family, we are very happy – as happy as we could be, with the outcome and the circumstances.”

Thursday, relief for the family of Priscilla Gustafson, that the man who killed her and her two children – Abby and Billy – will not be eligible for parole for at least 15 years.

Middlesex Superior Court Judge Helene Kazanjian said, “The court finds that the maximum penalty is warranted.”

On December 1, 1987 in Townsend, Daniel LaPlante raped and killed Priscilla Gustafson in her home. She was pregnant at the time. He then killed the children.

LaPlante was re-sentenced Thursday because he was 17 years old at the time of the crime, and higher courts have since held that juveniles cannot be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But there will be no parole anytime soon.

Christine Morgan, also Priscilla Gustafson’s sister, said, “We’re satisfied, and very grateful the way it went. And also, we will be here in 15 years when he comes up for parole again.”

The family says they have a responsibility to come back to court, and not just because of Priscilla, Abby, and Billy.

Gustafson’s brother, William Morgan, said, “We also have an obligation to the public to make sure that we prevent him from getting out on the street.”

Daniel LaPlante is 46 years old now. He’ll be in his early 60’s when he’s eligible for parole.

Priscilla Gustafson’s nieces and nephews vow to keep her memory alive, and keep LaPlante locked up.

