Ludlow PD searching for suspects in $5K+ shoplifting incident at CVS

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who they say stole $5,400 worth of over-the-counter medicine and personal care items from a CVS store.

According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas, the theft happened around 8:30 Sunday night at the CVS on Center Street. He said one suspect is described as being a heavy-set black man, while the other is described as being a thin, light-skinned black man. Both suspects were wearing black jeans, black jackets, and black baseball caps with a white square on the front at the time of the alleged theft.

Valadas said the suspects entered the store separately and used a shopping cart to load a large trash bag with the stolen items, before leaving the store separately.

If you can identify the men pictured or have any information regarding the shoplifting incident, you’re asked to call the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.