Lawmakers propose electronic voter registration system

BOSTON (WWLP) – When you register a car or get a license, you could become registered to vote under a proposed electronic voting system the state is considering.

Massachusetts could be the next state to join the Electronic Registration Information Center, an organization that assists states with setting up a statewide voter registration system. The system determines who has moved or died, and who is eligible to vote.

Several lawmakers have filed bills that would require Massachusetts to join ERIC. Membership could cost the state about $500,000 annually. One bill would automatically register voters who register a car or get a license from the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

John Lindback, the Executive Director of ERIC told 22News, “Every time you address one of those situations, movers, deceased people on the polls, duplicate registrations, that’s a fraud prevention.”

If approved, Massachusetts would join more than a dozen states, including Connecticut and Rhode Island, that have set up electronic systems.