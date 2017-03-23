Lawmakers propose electronic voter registration system

Massachusetts could join 21 other states who electronically monitor voter eligibility.

By Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – When you register a car or get a license, you could become registered to vote under a proposed electronic voting system the state is considering.

Massachusetts could be the next state to join the Electronic Registration Information Center, an organization that assists states with setting up a statewide voter registration system. The system determines who has moved or died, and who is eligible to vote.

Several lawmakers have filed bills that would require Massachusetts to join ERIC. Membership could cost the state about $500,000 annually. One bill would automatically register voters who register a car or get a license from the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

John Lindback, the Executive Director of ERIC told 22News, “Every time you address one of those situations, movers, deceased people on the polls, duplicate registrations, that’s a fraud prevention.”

If approved, Massachusetts would join more than a dozen states, including Connecticut and Rhode Island, that have set up electronic systems.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s