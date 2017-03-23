Governor Baker speaks with local students in Warren

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker was in western Massachusetts on Thursday, as a special guest at the Quaboag Regional Middle/High School in Warren.

The Baker administration often talks about the importance of STEM education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. It’s what Quaboag Regional is focused on.

The Governor started his tour in the gymnasium, and met the Division State Champion Girls Basketball Team. From there he visited several classrooms, one where kids were dissecting pig hearts.

Governor Baker also met with students from the school’s National Honor Society. Robert Greenlaw, a member of the National Honor Society, told 22News, “It’s not every day you get to meet the Governor of the state you live in. It’s cool to be able to be a part of something as unique as this. To be able to take him along and show him how great your school is. You always show school spirit but this is the big stage.”

The Governor also stopped in the school’s home economics classroom.