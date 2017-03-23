Four dead in Wisconsin shooting spree

(WTMJ/NBC News) Four people, including a police officer, are dead after a domestic dispute turned deadly Wednesday near Wausau, Wisconsin.

Officers say the incident began at a bank in Rothschild, then spilled over into two more crime scenes.

Shooting victims were also found at a law firm and an apartment.

“There was police right here, a guy like laying on the ground, like a sniper,” said Elena Matalova who lives around from the apartment police had surrounded.

“All of sudden you heard the gunshots. There was 10 shots,” said Missy Skawinski who was watching outside. “Finally, the ambulance went in and everybody started coming back out, the bomb squad and all the cops.”

The officer who was killed was from the Everest Metro Police Department.

One suspect is in custody, and authorities believe there are no others involved.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2naDOob