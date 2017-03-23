Episcopal Cathedral in Springfield celebrates bicentennial year

Christ Church held services in the Springfield Armory before the cathedral was built

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Episcopal Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield is celebrating a milestone: 200 years of worship services.

Before the current cathedral on Chestnut Street in Springfield was completed in 1876, early worship services were held at the nearby Springfield Armory. There are 10,000 Episcopalians in the Diocese, which stretches from Worcester to the New York state line.

A series of events will be held throughout this bicentennial year. Christ Church Cathedral’s Senior Warden, Dr. Roland Holstead, told 22News “The next major one is this Sunday, where we will be recreating a Eucharist or Holy Communion service, which is from 1817, in the prayer book they used at the time.”

A complete list of the Cathedral’s Bicentennial events can be found at the Episcopal Diocesan website.

