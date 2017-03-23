Driver killed after tree falls onto school bus in Connecticut

AVON, Ct. (CNN) – A tragic day in Avon, Connecticut. A school bus driver died after a tree fell into the path of his bus.

Fellow driver Edward Psyz said, “With life, we never know what’s going to happen. You know, it was just a freak accident what happened.”

Psyz is trying to make sense of what happened to his colleague, 52-year-old Steve Roussel of Unionville. Police say that Roussel had just finished dropping off students in the Avon school district, and was actually just a quarter mile away from his home base “Specialty Transportation” when the unthinkable happened.

Psyz said, “A fellow co-worker called and told me about it and he was really distraught. He was crying on the phone.”

Police say strong winds are to blame for a tree falling on the bus. It then caused Roussel to lose control of the bus, and crash into a utility pole.

A mom, who did not want to be identified, lives just two doors down from where it all happened, and says the conditions this morning were brutal.

And while everyone is thankful no children were on the bus at the time of the crash, the loss of Roussel is going to be a painful one for a long time.

Psyz said, “We’re going to be grieving. We’re going to be having a hard time dealing with this…driving not seeing him…what can you do.’

The bus company said grief counselors would be available.

