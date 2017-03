CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – You can witness Disney Characters come to life right here in Western Massachusetts at Disney on Ice! Angie Lien otherwise known in her performance as “Elsa” visited Mass Appeal to talk about all you can expect at the event!

Disney on Ice

MassMutual Center, Springfield MA

Thursday, March 23rd: 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 24th: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25th: 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 26th: 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.