Car break-in suspect tracked by Chicopee police dog

Lister Lacen charged with B&E, larceny

Lister Lacen, Jr. Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A police dog was able to track down a car break-in suspect in Chicopee Wednesday night. Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Lister Lacen, Jr., 20, of Chicopee is being charged with larceny over $250 and breaking and entering in the nighttime into a motor vehicle.

Wilk says that police were called to the area of 1063 James Street shortly before 11:00 P.M. for a report of a car break-in in progress. Police talked to a witness, and officers searched the area. Police dog Pako began tracking the suspect, and Wilk says another officer spotted Lacen walking on James Street and carrying “several car related items.”

When Pako and his human partner then came by, the dog allegedly went straight to Lacen.

Lacen was held overnight on $100 bail, and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Chicopee District Court.

Wilk says that the case serves as an important reminder to always lock your car.

