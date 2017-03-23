Boston firefighter charged with child rape in Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Cape Cod say a veteran Boston firefighter is facing multiple child rape charges.

A spokeswoman for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office says 56-year-old Edward Kulik Jr., of Centerville, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three counts of rape of a child with force and other charges. His bail was set at $3,500 with conditions.

Boston Fire Department spokesman Steve MacDonald says Kulik is a 31-year member of the department, but hasn’t been on active duty since the end of 2015, when he was injured.

MacDonald says Kulik filed for retirement in 2016 and is still going through the process.

Records show Kulik is a fire lieutenant.

Kulik is due back in court on April 24.