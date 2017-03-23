“Bold car breaker” caught on surveillance camera

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are hoping to identify a suspect in a car break-in earlier this week. According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, the incident took place early Tuesday morning in the Atwater Terrace area, and was caught on surveillance video by a neighbor’s camera.

The suspect, who Delaney described as a “bold car breaker,” entered a parked car that was in a driveway, and rummaged through the vehicle, taking a backpack before getting away. If you recognize him, you are asked to call Springfield Police Detectives at (413) 787-6355.

Delaney says that the case also serves as an opportunity to remind residents to register their surveillance cameras with the police department. You can do so by visiting crimereports.com. That way, the department can review your surveillance footage if you or a neighbor become the victim of a crime.