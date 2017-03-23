Annual UMass Pro Day held at McGuirk Stadium

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, athletes across western Massachusetts came together for the annual UMass Pro Day at McGuirk Stadium.

To each of the athletes on the field, Pro Day can be the opportunity of a lifetime. It’s all about football standout seniors and alumni showcasing their skills, hoping their hard work will impress some scouts.

This year, 10 players came from UMass Amherst, and 5 from AIC. They tested personal records in weight training Thursday morning at the Football Performance Center. In the afternoon, players ran timed drills outside at the McGuirk Stadium.

22News found several UMass football athletes along the sidelines supporting their teammates, hoping to make it to the Pro Day field in years to come.

UMass Amherst Linebacker Adam Tucker told 22News, “It just brings everything together that you’ve been working for since you were young. At every level, you’re looking up to the people above you, and are always thinking, I want to be that person, and then you finally get there and you are, so it means a lot.”

Former UMass football players have caught the eye of scouts in the past. In 2010, Vlad Ducasse was a second round pick of the New York Jets.

Here is a full list of the athletes that participated in the UMass Pro Day:

Peter Angeh, Defensive Line

Khary Bailey-Smith, Safety

Bernard Davis, Wide Receiver

Michael Dowe, Defensive Line

Fabian Hoeller, Offensive Line

Peter Ngobidi, Outside Linebacker

John Robinson-Woodgett, Fullback

Elijah Wilkinson, Offensive Line

Jalen Williams, Wide Receiver

Jovan Santos-Knox, Linebacker

Mike Ford, Defensive Back (AIC)

Evan Graham, Wide Receiver (AIC)

DaQuan Holmes, Defensive Back (AIC)

Omari Manhertz, Defensive Line (AIC)

Danny Omoregie, Defensive Line (AIC)