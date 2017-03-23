A look back at Biden’s biggest blunders

(CNN) – Thursday marks the 7th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act. One of the moments many remember about that day long ago was when Vice President Joe Biden got caught on a “hot” mic dropping the “F-bomb.”

There were cheers, there were smiles, and there were hugs 7 years ago as President Barrack Obama signed ObamaCare, while his VP gushed praise. “I’ve gotten to know you well enough you want me to stop embarrassing you.”

Actually the embarrassing part was still to come as Joe Biden dropped the “F-bomb.” “This is a big f***ing deal.”

That “big bleeping deal” became known as “a BFD” and the former Vice President is now reminiscing fondly. “What happened is one of you guys were able to read my lips. I was looking this way.” “Thank God my mother wasn’t around when that comment was picked up years ago.”

Back then we called it “the curse of Biden” but very few of our favorite Biden bloopers actually contained curses. They range from miscounting, “A 3 letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S. Jobs.”

To prematurely pronouncing the death of the Irish Prime Minister’s mother, “God rest her soul and uh, your mom’s still alive. Your dad passed. God bless her soul.”

He said this to a politician in a wheelchair: “Stand up Chuck let em’ see you. Oh God love ya! What am I talking about?!” However, Joe usually managed a good recovery. “Stand up for chuck.”

Now instead of Biden-isms, we have Trump-isms. “Nobody knew that healthcare would be so complicated.”

Bet Joe Biden did. Biden may occasionally miss the mark, but hey, we miss that.