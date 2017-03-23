2 teens arrested for allegedly robbing delivery driver in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a pizza delivery driver with a realistic looking gun.

According to Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert, the department received a report of an armed robbery around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, near Locust and Hampshire streets.

When the officers arrived, they found the victim, a “Pizza D’ Action” delivery driver. Lt. Albert said the driver had just finished a delivery in the area when two suspects, one wearing a black mask, robbed him at gunpoint.

Lt. Albert said officers searched the area and found two suspects on Sargeant and Pine streets; one of the suspects still had a “handgun”. After an investigation, he said the two suspects were arrested, and the victim’s wallet and cash were allegedly found on the suspects. Police also found a realistic-looking BB gun.

The suspects are both 17-years-old from Holyoke, and their identities will not be released. Lt. Albert said both suspects were charged with “Armed Robbery”.