(KVLY) Imagine all the changes the world has seen since 1910.

Verna Bloom has seen it firsthand.

The Lake Park, Minnesota resident can recall living through eight major U.S. wars, 19 presidents and the invention of the internet.

So what’s her secret on living past a century?

“I have no secret, that is what everyone wants to know but I can’t tell them,” laughs Bloom.

She does offer advice.

“Just be good, don’t smoke or drink or anything like that,” she says.

