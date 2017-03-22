Wilbraham considering ban on retail recreational marijuana shops

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Wilbraham is taking a second look at legal recreational marijuana.

Select Board Chair Susan Bunnell told 22News they plan to hold a town wide vote on a bylaw to ban recreational marijuana sales in town. Wilbraham will weigh the pros and cons before putting the question on a ballot measure in May.

“I believe it’s a town issue.” Michael Mansfield of Wilbraham said, “I’m not for it myself, I believe it’s a gateway to a stronger drug. I think we have enough of a problem right now with the epidemic with opioids.”

However, communities that host marijuana shops can impose a tax, and banning recreational marijuana sales would eliminate a potential revenue source for Wilbraham.

“It’s something each town is going to have to come into big consideration. Tax revenue, I mean it’s the same thing with cigarette sales. When we tax something, we do get a benefit from it,” said Katie Jobbins of Wilbraham.

Bunnell said the proposed bylaw will be discussed at the annual town meeting on May 15th, before residents vote on the ballot measure May 20th.