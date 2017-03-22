When you can expect to pay luxury tax

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In Massachusetts, clothing and shoes are tax exempt, unless you spend over a certain amount.

Kevin Lennon, the co-owner of In Chic Shoenique at the Longmeadow Shops, told 22News customers can expect to pay luxury tax on any clothing or shoe purchase over $175.

Lennon said he doesn’t agree with the state’s additional tax on high end items; “If somebody is willing to spend $176 or $200 on a pair of shoes that’s going to last them 10-years, over a pair of shoes that’s going to last them a year, why should they be taxed on it?”

The state’s luxury tax kicks in when you spend more than $175 on an item. It’s the same as the sales tax, 6.25%.