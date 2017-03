CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Valley Classical Concerts is a nonprofit organization that brings world renound performers of chamber music right here to the Pioneer Valley. President of the Board Rick Teller and Board Member Emily Gaylord talked about the upcoming performance from “Ethel”.

March 26, 2017 – 3:00pm

Sweeney Concert Hall, Northampton MA

For more information: (413) 586-0458 or click here