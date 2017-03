NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What would you do if you saw an owl perched on a decorative tree inside your home?

According to the Northfield Police Department, an officer was called to a home Tuesday night for such a report.

Northfield police say the officer was able to catch the bird without injuring it, and brought it outside.

“The owl was reported to have quickly fled the area and was last seen flying westbound,” Northfield police wrote in a Facebook posting.