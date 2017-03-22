Trump makes hard sell on health care

President Donald Trump continues to push for Republican support ahead of crucial vote on plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

(NBC News) Facing the biggest test of his presidency to this point, Donald Trump is working to shore up support for a Republican plan to replace Obamacare.

Republicans continued to fine tune their health care plan Wednesday, a measure on life-support one day ahead of a critical vote.

“I do not see how they get to the 216 number that they need to pass it tomorrow night,” says Ohio’s Rep. Jim Jordan.

Right now more than two dozen Republicans are opposed or leaning against the measure.

It is the biggest challenge the president has faced in his first two months, and comes as new information is revealed about possible ties between the Russian government and Mr. Trump’s inner circle.

An Associated Press report alleges former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort worked with a Russian billionaire more than ten years ago to promote the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin and help expand Russia’s global influence.

