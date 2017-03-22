Tracking “darts” take aim at police pursuits

WHEC's Jennifer Lewke Published: Updated:
New York sheriff tests new GPS tracking darts that can be fired at a suspect's car, ending the need for high-speed pursuits.

(WHEC/NBC News) A New York sheriff’s office is testing new technology that can stop high speed police chases and could help save lives.

It’s a new GPS tracking system, called Starchase Technology, that is being used by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the first agency to use the technology in New York.

Tracking darts are pre-loaded into a mechanism placed on the front of police cars. They can then be fired at a fleeing suspect’s vehicle six to seven car lengths away.

“The speeds are what push pursuits. When the cops are right on the offenders bumper they continue to go faster and faster and sometimes ultimately crash. This allows the deputies to back off that offender which is going to slow the speeds down,” explains Sheriff Tom Dougherty.

A 911 call center then monitors the darts movements and can lead deputies right to the suspect.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2mUceuh

