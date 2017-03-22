Sarno to speak with Trump Administration official

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will speak with a representative from the Trump Administration Wednesday, over his concerns about the president’s proposed federal budget. Sarno and the heads of city departments will have a conversation with William Kirkland, who is Trump’s Special Assistant and Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Sarno has publicly expressed concerns about the elimination of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, as proposed under Trump’s budget. According to a news release from Sarno’s office, about 10% of the city and school department’s more than $600M budget comes from federal funding, with nearly $4 million coming from CDBG funds.

“Mayor Sarno states that he is hopeful that he can continue to cultivate a positive relationship with our federal government officials in order to provide assets to the residents and business community of Springfield,” the release states.

President Trump’s proposed budget includes spending increases for defense and the Department of Homeland Security, but includes major cuts in other areas, ranging from the Labor Department to the Environmental Protection Agency to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.