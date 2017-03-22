Salem Police: Worker dies after being electrocuted by live wires

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a construction worker has died after he was electrocuted by live wires.

Salem Police Capt. Fred Ryan says the man was using a lift bucket to paint windows on the city’s fire station Tuesday afternoon when he became entangled with the wires.

Police say authorities couldn’t reach the man and rescue him quickly due to the energized equipment.

The National Grid responded and shut the power off for the lines. The 59-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. He wasn’t immediately identified.

WCVB-TV reports that power was restored to the area.

Police say the man was an employee of an outside contractor. A spokesman with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the agency is conducting an inspection.