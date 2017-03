SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vehicle rolled over on an I-291 exit ramp in Springfield Wednesday morning.

State Police Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News the vehicle rolled over at the bottom of the Exit 4 ramp. He said the ramp is still open and that there are no lane closures.

Daoust said an ambulance is at the site of the crash treating minor injuries. He advised drivers to travel through the area with caution.