Pulse victims sue gunman’s wife, employer

49 people were killed and dozens more injured in the shooting

Amanda Crawford, WESH Published: Updated:

(WESH) – A personal injury attorney representing some families and survivors of the Pulse nightclub killings filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the gunman’s employer and wife.

The lawsuit claims that the clear warning signs exhibited by Omar Mateen before the attack could have prevented the tragedy.

“Mateen gave out so many warnings that someone should have reined this guy in,” Romanucci said. “They should have said, ‘You are not stable. You shouldn’t have a weapon.'”

49 people were killed and dozens more injured last June at the gay nightclub, which was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Related Pulse nightclub coverage:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s