Pulse victims sue gunman’s wife, employer

(WESH) – A personal injury attorney representing some families and survivors of the Pulse nightclub killings filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the gunman’s employer and wife.

The lawsuit claims that the clear warning signs exhibited by Omar Mateen before the attack could have prevented the tragedy.

“Mateen gave out so many warnings that someone should have reined this guy in,” Romanucci said. “They should have said, ‘You are not stable. You shouldn’t have a weapon.'”

49 people were killed and dozens more injured last June at the gay nightclub, which was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

