Protecting your personal information on the cloud

(CNN) – The cloud is everywhere. But when you are storing music, movies, and even your personal information in the cloud, how can you stay safe from hackers?

Many are uneasy about trusting third parties with personal data, even though online transactions and interactions have become a way of life. By now, most have heard the warnings: create strong passwords, change them periodically, and don’t use the same one across all online accounts.

Personal experts also recommend checking cloud settings on multiple devices, to make sure what’s private, can’t easily go public.

Also, you don’t always have to hand over information when asked – especially a social security number.

Online shoppers can also take the extra precaution of checking out as a guest, rather than storing billing information on a retailer’s website.

That way if the site is hacked, thieves won’t get your info.

