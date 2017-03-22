Private roads may not be plowed in Southampton

State law limits use of funding on private ways

By Published: Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Southampton residents are concerned the town will stop plowing their roads.

There are 31 homes in Southampton located on what the town considers “private ways”. Under Massachusetts law, there are limits on using public funds to clear snow from these roads.

The Bobcat Hollow development is located on private ways, and the ownership has not yet transferred to the town.

22News spoke to private way resident Michael Hutchins, who hopes the town Planning Board and Developer will come to a resolution. “We’re just kinda stuck in his residence and we’re just getting a little fed up. It’s been two years now, and every year we get threatened that they’re not gonna plow the street, and I have to come fight for this.”

22News went to Wallace Road and Bissonnette Circle in Southampton. Both private ways were plowed.

The Select Board plans to decide whether the town will stop plowing these roads before next winter.

