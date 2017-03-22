Possibly rabid raccoon sighted in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Granville are warning residents about a possibly rabid raccoon.

According to a posting on the department’s official Facebook page, the raccoon was seen Tuesday in the area of Sodom Street and Main Road (Route 57). Police say that the raccoon was out during the daytime, looked lethargic, and was unconcerned that there were humans around.

Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the central nervous system, leading to inflammation of the brain. After symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always fatal. Raccoons have been known as major carriers of rabies, as are foxes, skunks, and bats. These animals can spread the disease to pets, livestock, and humans through bites or scratches.

Click here for more information about rabies, and what to do if you encounter a possibly rabid animal.

Granville police note that rabid raccoons have been seen lately in neighboring Southwick, as well as just over the state line in Connecticut.

If you encounter an animal that you suspect is rabid, contact police or your local animal control department immediately.

