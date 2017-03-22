Pittsfield Police Detective involved in 2 car crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield Police Detective was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after his unmarked police vehicle was involved in a car crash.

According to Pittsfield Police Lt. Gary Traversa, the crash was reported around 8:33 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Street and Valentine Road. He said Lt. Michael Maddalena was on-duty when the crash happened, and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

Lt. Maddalena was treated and eventually released from the hospital. Lt. Traversa said the driver of the other vehicle involved, 36-year-old Nicholas Ricciarini was not injured, and arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, which was his 2nd offense.

The crash is still under investigation. If you have any information, or witnessed the crash, you’re asked to call Pittsfield Police Lt. Michael Grady at 448-9700 ext. 313.

