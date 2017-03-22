Peanut noodles with Napa cabbage & snow peas

Heat a large saut

é

pan over medium heat. Add a few tablespoons of oil and orange peel, garlic and remaining ginger. Cook until it becomes very fragrant and just starts to color. Add cabbage and peas and cook until cabbage just wilts and peas brighten in color but are still crispy, a couple of minutes. Stir in peanut sauce and pasta and remove from heat. Add sesame seeds and stir well.