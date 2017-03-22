Peanut noodles with Napa cabbage & snow peas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a dish you can eat hot or cold, that’s absolutely delicious. Dan Martinez from Bistro Le Gras showed us how to make peanut noodles with Napa cabbage and snow peas.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup peanut butter, smooth
- 2 Tablespoons red miso
- ¼ Cup tamari or soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons sherry vinegar or rice wine vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 2 Tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 Cups chopped napa cabbage
- 2 inch piece of orange peel
- 1 Cup thinly sliced snow peas
- 12 oz (about ¾ package) of spaghetti
- salt and pepper to taste
- peanut or vegetable oil, as needed
- sesame seeds, garnish
- crushed thai chilies, garnish (optional)
- 1 bunch torn cilantro, garnish (optional)
Directions
- Bring pot of lightly salted water to boil and cook pasta until just past al dente. Drain and run water over the pasta to remove excess starch. Reserve.
- In a blender combine peanut butter, red miso, tamari, vinegar, sesame oil, 1 Tbsp. of the ginger, and sugar. Puree and taste. Adjust seasoning as needed.
- Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add a few tablespoons of oil and orange peel, garlic and remaining ginger. Cook until it becomes very fragrant and just starts to color. Add cabbage and peas and cook until cabbage just wilts and peas brighten in color but are still crispy, a couple of minutes. Stir in peanut sauce and pasta and remove from heat. Add sesame seeds and stir well.
- Garnish with a few more sesame, torn cilantro and if you like it spicy some crushed Thai chilies.