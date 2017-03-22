Motorcycle safety and how to prevent injuries

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Driving motorcycles can be fun, but accidents can happen.

On Monday, 34-year-old Erick Aponte of Indian Orchard died after losing control of his bike and struck a guardrail on I-291. The next day, a 23-year-old man on a motorcycle was seriously hurt after colliding with a car that was backing out of a driveway in Ludlow.

22News found out it’s the road that can be the biggest problem for motorcyclists. Tim Pydych, co-owner of Ray’s Cycle Center said, “Certainly traction is always an issue, the ice and snow are certainly the worst case scenario, but sand and wet roads can be almost as bad.”

According to state law, you must wear a helmet when driving a motorcycle. Pydych also recommends wearing a safety jacket and gloves.

Pydych said a motorcycle safety course is offered once a month at Greenfield Community College. If you take this course, you can get your license and don’t need to take an additional road test through the RMV.