MassDOT begins repair work on Ludlow-Wilbraham bridge

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is spending $1.5-million to improve the bridge linking Ludlow and Wilbraham over the Chicopee River.

The 1937 bridge, which was rebuilt in 1985, now needs further work to ensure drivers a safe ride.

John Ablondi, who is supervising the repairs to the bridge, said, “The east abutment was very deteriorated. We had to shore up the East abutment and removing the fascias on both sides of the bridge rail.”

Ablondi expects traffic to be rolling again in the fall. It was closed to traffic in 2015 due to safety concerns.

On the Wilbraham side, it’s known as the Red Bridge. In Ludlow, it’s referred to as the East Street Bridge.