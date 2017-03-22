Massachusetts State Trooper died while training off-duty

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police announced on Wednesday that a member of the 80th Recruit Training Troop died earlier in the afternoon.

According to State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio, the 31-year-old man suffered a “medical emergency” while performing physical training. He was off-duty.

The trooper was taken to Framingham Union Hospital, where he died, Procopio said. The troopers name is not being released at this time; he is survived by his wife, father, sister and in-laws.

Procopio said the man became a Massachusetts State Trooper after graduating in October of 2011. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force, and was assigned to the Framingham Barracks as a member of the Division of Field Services.

“The State Police express our gratitude to the Framingham Police officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel who responded to the Trooper’s medical emergency, and to the emergency room staff at Framingham Union Hospital. All of them tried valiantly to save his life,” said Procopio.

Details of the funeral services will be announced in the coming days.