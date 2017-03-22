Massachusetts looks to expand solar market by 2020

(WWLP) – Massachusetts could be seeing more solar energy projects over the next few years.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs, the state wants to expand the solar market to 1,600 megawatts by 2020. Towns across the state have discussed installing solar facilities, including western Massachusetts towns like Monson and Hampden.

Mary Amsden of Hampden said, “That would just completely excite me. I think it’s great for the environment and it would save us all money.”

Thomas Chasse of Monson said, “It could be an eyesore depending on its location. I have seen a lot of them popping up everywhere.”

The Town of Montague approved a 23-Acre solar power farm just last month, it will be the largest solar site in Franklin County.

Related Solar Farm Coverage: