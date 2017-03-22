Ivana Trump to get office and security clearances

(CNN) – Tuesday night, another break with tradition at the White House. President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, has long been known as one of her father’s unofficial key advisers. Now the White House confirms that she’s now getting an office in the West Wing. A move that appears to signal her role in the White House is growing.

You might remember that on November 16th, following news reports that his transition team was looking into security clearances for his adult children, President-elect Trump tweeted: “I am not trying to get “top level security clearance” for my children. This was a typically false news story.” That was November.

Even though she won’t have a formal title in the White House, Ivanka Trump will have something far more powerful, top security clearance. It’s a controversial move considering the oldest Trump daughter has no government, national security or foreign policy experience.

For those who know her and her father, it’s not a surprise. The 35 year old is a key cog in the White House inner circle and she’s been at his side in Washington since he assumed the Presidency. Conducting roundtable discussions on women’s issues with heads of state like Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Ivanka said, “Welcome. I’m honored to be here. I’m really looking forward to hearing from each of you who serve as tremendous role models for me and so many other business leaders across both of our countries.”

As well as German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, just this past Friday, where Ivanka was present for another meeting, this time on workforce issues.

Popping up regularly at President Trump’s appearances and even getting a Presidential shout-out at a February press conference, but like so much of the Trump Presidency, the arrangement is unpresented. Raising questions about conflicts of interest, and the nature of her role itself.

Richard Painter, a Law Professor said, “It is very important that Ivanka Trump observe all of the ethics rules that everyone else does in the White House because she is an employee. She is subject to those rules just like everybody else regardless of whether she’s getting paid or not. That is irrelevant and she has to follow the ethics rules and I hope she does so.”

Ivanka has yet to speak about her evolving role, or what it could entail. Opting instead to showcase day-to-day activities; either working, with her kids, or at the White House via social media.

This father-daughter, President-Counselor, colleague-family member relationship is unprecedented and Ivanka’s exact position continues to drive speculation, with more questions than answers.