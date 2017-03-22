Heroin Heroine: Girl saves overdosing parents

9-year-old Ohio girl makes frantic call for help from backseat of moving car after parents overdose behind the wheel.

(WLWT) Police say a 9-year-old girl Ohio girl rescued her parents from a deadly situation, but was forced to find a way to save her own life first.

The girl was riding in a car with her parents when she realized her father was passed out from a heroin overdose in the passenger seat and her mother, who was also overdosing, was in and out of consciousness as she drove the vehicle.

The girl called her grandmother.

“She was very frantic, scared, crying, screaming, ‘Grandma, I’m going to die,'” Anna Dove said.

