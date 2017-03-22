Heroin found, 2 arrested in traffic stop on I-91

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A traffic stop for speeding on I-91 in Franklin County led to the arrest of two Vermont residents on heroin charges.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, Jesse Ramcke, 30, of Island Pond, Vermont and Travis Pelletier, 27, of Brighton, Vermont are both being charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

State police say that at around 10:30 Tuesday night, a patrolling trooper saw Ramcke’s 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driving at a “high rate of speed” on I-91 northbound in Bernardston. The trooper pulled the car over, and following an investigation, police discovered packets of heroin and made the two arrests.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Ramcke is charged with speeding, while Pelletier is charged with misleading a police investigation. Ramcke was held on $5,000 bail while Pelletier was held on $10,000 bail overnight at the Franklin County House of Correction in Greenfield. Both were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Greenfield District Court.