Greenfield police looking for owner of loose goose

Bird was initially thought to have been a duck

By and Published:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It may walk like a duck, and it does kind of look like a duck, but Greenfield police now say that it is actually a goose! But no matter what kind of bird it is, the department is hoping to find its owner.

Greenfield police found the bird- confirmed to be an American buff goose– in the middle of the roadway at Pierce and Chapman Streets Monday night. They took the bird into custody for its safety.

The domestic waterfowl, which the department had initially thought was a duck, will hopefully be reunited with its rightful owner sometime soon. 22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli spoke with Greenfield officers Wednesday about how they captured the loose goose, and what they plan to do if no owner comes forward. See what they had to say tonight on 22News at 6:00.

If you have any information about the goose or its owners, you are asked to call the Greenfield Police Department at 413-773-5411.

