Former Springfield home undergoing demolition

Demolition project to cost $41,565

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A home on Crest Street in Springfield is being demolished after failed attempts by the city to market and sell the property.

The home at 43 Crest Street was foreclosed for the non-payment of taxes, and has been declared structurally unsound, according to a release sent to 22News from Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office.

“This is one more step in our efforts in neighborhood revitalization and a continuance of our fight against blight throughout the City of Springfield,” Sarno said.

The demolition project began Tuesday using City of Springfield Demolition Bond funding, and is expected to cost $41,565.

