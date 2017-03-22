Finance 101: Tax Refund Loan Dangers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of our Finance 101 series, we learned all about Tax Refund Anticipation Loans . Financial Counselor Todd Christian from Cambridge Credit in Agawam explained what we should know.

Who offers Refund Anticipation loans?

Jackson Hewitt- Offers anticipation loans of up to $1,300 the day they file your tax return for you and upon approval. From the IRS. As long as you receive your refund via an American Express Serve card or a Wal-mart e-gift card then there are no fess for the loan and no interest.

H & R Block- Offers the Emerald Advance line of credit of up to $1000 starting in November, and must be paid back by February 15th this is a line of credit NOT a onetime loan.

Get your refund sooner:

File Early- You can file as early as Jan. 1 st IRS starts accepting returns on Jan. 23 rd

Filing by mail adds about 4 more weeks to the 21 days Use direct deposit- the quickest way to receive your refund