Fees going up at some DCR campgrounds, beaches

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Your summer fun in the sun may cost you more this year. Fees at some facilities run by the Department of Conservation and Recreation are set to increase, but not all of them.

DCR owns several western Massachusetts properties, such as Hampden Ponds State Park in Westfield, Chicopee Memorial State Park, and Holyoke Heritage State Park. The good news is that none of these properties will see a fee increase, but if you are taking a trip to the eastern part of the state, you can expect to pay more at campsites, for parking, and at beaches.

The fee hikes are both for Massachusetts residents and those from out-of-state. They were approved by former Governor Deval Patrick, and are just now being implemented. DCR says that the increase in revenue will help them better conserve and protect the state’s natural resources.

Governor Charlie Baker proposed giving DCR about $82 million for their 2018 budget.