Dress for Success holds annual Referring Agency Thank You Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a celebration of women and those who help them succeed at the Dress for Success Referring Agency Thank You Breakfast, Wednesday morning.

The event has been held each year for the past decade at Mercy Medical Center. 85 volunteers, board members and community supporters from agencies like Sunshine Village and New England Business Associates, gathered to hear about how Dress for Success has empowered women in our community.

Through the nonprofit organization, under-served women are literally dressed in donated suits, and also taught the skills they need to ace an interview and land a professional job. The referring agencies help make that goal possible.

Doreen Fadus is the Vice President of Mission and Community Health at Mercy Medical Center. She’s also a founding member of Dress for Success. She told 22News, “It’s that last piece, the dressing piece, the feeling confident in the interview, knowing you are walking in the door with the same chance as other women that makes this all so important. There is nothing more exciting and rewarding to see that transformation in the women.”

22news anchor Kait Walsh was the emcee for Wednesday’s event. She is also a volunteer for Dress for Success.