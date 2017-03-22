DNA helps crack 20-year-old rape case

(WESH) Almost 20 years after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly pulled into a van and raped by three strangers, Florida deputies say one of the men they believe is responsible has been arrested.

Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office say Robert Sheridan Haar, 42, was recently arrested in Wisconsin on charges of sexual battery and will soon be extradited.

According to the arrest affidavit for Haar, back in October of 1997, the 14-year-old victim was with friends when their vehicle broke down near an area once known as Mud Lake in Daytona Beach.

The affidavit says the girl was abandoned by her friends after an argument and when she began walking alone, three men in a van approached her and told her she would be killed if she screamed or resisted

Deputies say the girl was repeatedly raped by the men and then dropped off in Port Orange the next morning where her grandmother notified police and a DNA sample was taken.

The rape kit from the case was never tested due to an oversight.

