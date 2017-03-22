Debate over where to breed rattlesnake in Massachusetts continues

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of local residents gathered Wednesday night at the Knights of Columbus in Ware to discuss the future location of a breeding ground for rattlesnakes.

UMass Professor Alan Richmond told 22News the state is considering 5 locations in total, but refused to disclose them out of fear that people would hurt the endangered snakes.

MassWildlife believes the colony is necessary to save the endangered and protect the Timber Rattlesnake species from becoming extinct in Massachusetts.

Easthampton man is furious that all the meetings re: Rattlesnakes are far & thinks it's a way to shut out residents pic.twitter.com/5lxZWiqLjq — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) March 22, 2017

Dozens of ple gather in Ware to review & discuss statewide rattlesnake conservation needs & strategies. pic.twitter.com/udOR4lgqdV — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) March 22, 2017