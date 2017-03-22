Chilling clues in teen’s abduction

NBC's Tammy Leitner Published: Updated:
nvestigators say teacher and alleged abductor researched "teen marriage" and methods for tracking his vehicle before Elizabeth Thomas disappeared.

(NBC News) A nationwide manhunt is underway for a Tennessee teacher suspected of abducting a 15-year-old student.

Investigators say teacher Tad Cummins planned the kidnapping of Elizabeth Thomas in advance.

Days before they disappeared, authorities say Cummins researched whether his car could be tracked by law enforcement, and had also looked into teenage marriage online.

“She was vulnerable and he took advantage of that,” says Anthony Thomas, Elizabeth’s father.

Elizabeth also posted a “Beauty and the Beast” reference, saying “Every beauty needs her beast to protect her from everything but him.”

“We’re hoping that she realizes very soon that this is not the fairy tale that she thinks it might be,” says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Josh Devine.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2msF0WZ

