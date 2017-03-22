Chicopee Police Lieutenant’s parade behavior under investigation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police Lieutenant John Pronovost is on paid administrative duty pending an investigation into his behavior while marching in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News Lt. Pronovost was marching with 45 other members of the Chicopee Police contingent on Sunday. At the intersection of Appleton and Beech Street, his strange behavior forced Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb to ask him to leave the marching formation.

Officer Wilk declined to comment on the nature of that behavior, but said no one was hurt and no charges were filed. Our 22News reporters were marching directly behind the Chicopee Police contingent and several of our reporters observed Lt. Pronovost stumble into the snow.

Officers brought him back to the Chicopee Police Department. The incident is being investigated internally.

“With every officer, when there is an Internal Affairs investigation such as this, they’re basically put on an administrative duty, which is just a desk duty, until the investigation is done and the results are known,” said Officer Wilk. He added that the investigation should take about a week.

Lt. Pronovost has been the subject of questionable behavior in the past. In 2007, Captain Mark Gilbert accused Lt. Pronovost of pointing his gun at him inside the police station. In 2015, Lt. Pronovost was involved in an altercation with former Mayor Mike Bisonette at a polling place.

22News also spoke with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse about the investigation. (Do you think it’s appropriate for all of these children to see these firefighters and police officers drunk on the parade route?) The Mayor replied, “I haven’t seen any firefighters or police officers drunk on the parade route. (What about in the K-Mart parking lot?) “Nothing I’m aware of.”

We called the Holyoke Police Department to see whether there’s an exception to the city’s bylaws on the day of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We’re still waiting for a call back.