Chicopee Police investigate armed robbery on Chicopee Street

Call 413-592-6341 if you have any information on the robbery

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police were searching for an armed suspect Wednesday night after a store was robbed on Chicopee Street.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, the robbery was reported around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at 720 Chicopee Street, which is the Tejada Market. He said the suspect showed a handgun and then ran towards lower Chicopee Street, to the Holyoke Bridge.

The armed suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie with grey sleeves, blue jeans and a half, and a winter type mask covering his face, Wilk said. Residents were asked to stay away from the area while police searched for the suspect Wednesday night.

If you have any information on the robbery or the suspect, you’re asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-592-6341.

