Chicopee City Hall to undergo rehabilitation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee city councilors have approved Mayor Richard Kos’ request for an appropriation of funds to rehabilitate City Hall.

According to a release sent to 22News by Kos’ office, the appropriation of $1,456,299.90 will allow the planning department to begin the design phase of the project, including the hiring of a project manager and architect.

“City Hall is in need of extensive repairs and doing so now is the proactive way to preserve a historical building and eliminate the cost of emergency repairs going forward,” Kos said.

The mayor’s office says the 146-year-old Chicopee City Hall will require restoration of the exterior envelope and clock tower, and rehabilitation of the auditorium and stained glass windows. The HVAC system in the City Hall and annex are also expected to receive upgrades under the rehabilitation project.

The design phase is expected to begin next month, while bidding for construction is expected to begin later next year.