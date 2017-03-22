Captured: Escaped ACI inmate arrested in Massachusetts

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Weeks after police said he walked away from a prison work detail, an ACI inmate is back in custody.

Rhode Island State Police said Rony Martinez-Pereyra, 44, was arrested in Lawrence, Massachusetts at about 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, and will be held overnight pending an arraignment in Lawrence District Court Wednesday morning.

Martinez-Pereyra, a minimum-security inmate, was working outside the ACI facility at the Department of Corrections equipment maintenance garage when he walked away shortly before 10:00 a.m. on March 2nd.

Martinez-Pereyra was serving concurrent three-year sentences for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of a firearm. He was sentenced last November.

Police said he will now be charged as a fugitive from justice – escapee from a correctional facility.

State Police said members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, U.S. Marshals, Lawrence Police Department, and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections all played a role in the arrest.